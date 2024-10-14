Towson University's Military & Veterans Center continues to help veterans thrive

TOWSON — Transitioning from military life back to civilian life comes with its challenges.

Over at Towson University, they are doing their part to make sure veterans and family members of vets have the resources they need to thrive while in school.

Inside the psychology building on the first floor, you will find the Military & Veterans Center.

This is a place where any veteran or any family member of a veteran can go to get help.

Alissa Cabalu served in the navy for 6 years and saw firsthand how many people struggled with mental health.

“And I struggled a lot with it myself as well. But it wasn’t until a couple years after the navy I realized what I wanted to do, which was help people," said Cabalu.

That led Cabalu to Towson University to study psychology. She is planning to be a counselor. She stopped by the Military & Veterans Center one day and continued to come back.

“So, I think that it’s really important to have a place on campus that veterans can go to, military veterans can go to as well where they can be surrounded by people that understand them," said Cabalu.

Cabalu is not alone.

Edmund Rhynes jr. comes to the MVC quite often. His dad served in the army.

Rhynes says as a dependent, he receives certain benefits but doesn’t always know how to navigate them.

“I’ll call my dad and he’ll have a little bit for me, but he can’t answer everything, so I always come to the MVC and really just gain clarification on what i should know, what i should be doing, and they always have the right answer," said Rhynes.

Every semester the MVC assists nearly 700 students. They have a place to go where they can connect with other people like themselves, but also get academic advising.

“So, we’re here for anything. No ask of our office is too big or too small. We are here to support the students we need to support them," said Toby Frevert, coordinator of Military Affiliated Supports & Services.

The ultimate goal is to make sure the vets and dependents graduate.

“So, having those extra supports and services can really mean the difference just getting through school and thriving while in school," said Frevert.

On November 9, there will be a resource fair at Towson University for veterans.

The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

