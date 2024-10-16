There's a place in Pikesville where Jewish veterans have a safe space to gather

PIKESVILLE — Over a decade ago, Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum had a vision of doing something to support Jewish veterans and first responders.

"It started off as a dream because there was no such organization that I know of. So, I had to really start from scratch," said Tenenbaum.

In 2012, his vision became a reality.

The Jewish Uniformed Service Association of Maryland was formed.

In 2022 he purchased a building now known as the JUSA house.

It's a place for Jewish veterans to feel right at home.

"We have a lounge where they could come, free WiFi, we have coffee. They can come if they just need some quiet time," said Tenenbaum.

Inside you'll find Jewish war artifacts, photos, a camouflaged covered Torah and a synagogue for worship.

The JUSA house also pays homage to men and women who served.

"We have already started to acquire some special pieces of artifacts, for example, we have a Jewish war veteran flag from World War I. We also have different prayer books from World War II," Tenebaum tells us.

According to the Rabbi, there's a perception that Jewish men and women don't serve in the military. Tenebaum says that's far from the truth.

Over the years Tenebaum said his organization's helped hundreds of veterans.

Everything from job placement to counseling for those struggling with PTSD.

Going forward Tenebaum hopes to continue his outreach giving Jewish vets support they need.

