Students keep memory of Hereford High alumni and marines alive two decades later

HEREFORD — Twenty years ago, Hereford High graduates and Marines Norm Anderson and Josh Snyder gave their lives in service to our country. Their pictures still hang in the weight room, their jerseys—now retired—still in the gym, reminders of who they were: teammates, leaders, and sons of this community.

For former coach John Walter, their story hits just as hard today as it did back then.

"These two are much bigger than soldiers that passed away. Their impact on our community, on the coaching staff, on all our families and kids… it’s still so strong," Walter said.

He remembers Norman’s smirk that could make you laugh even when you were mad.

"Norman always had this smile. You’d yell at him, and he’d smirk. That’s just who he was."

Josh’s dedication left a mark on the team too. Even after being cut from football, he came back as team manager, bought his own tools, helped with helmets, and eventually got on the field for the state championship.

"I’m still wiping tears 20 years later because I told the story about Josh to my class…they meant so much to me," Walter said.

The For Our Troops club, run by students and teachers, keeps that legacy alive. Club president Max Kramer says it’s about more than remembering—they’re carrying forward a promise to honor veterans.

"They were Hereford alumni, really important to the community. I’m a football player, they were football players too. I’ve met Norman’s mom—she’s amazing," he said.

Vice president Summer Burke says the club is about giving back, honoring those who served, and keeping their story alive.

"It was a really big sadness for their families and our community, and our club just tries to give back and honor them," she said.

This Saturday, October 18th, the community will come together again for Echoes of Honor, the 20th-anniversary event at Big Truck Farm. Coach Walter says the impact of Norm and Josh is still clear everywhere you look.

"20 years later, you walk around our community, you ask questions, and people know the Norman Anderson and Josh Snyder story," he said.

