'Silent hero' K9 who sniffed out bombs now faces deadliest enemy yet — with an army behind him

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — After years of serving his country and community, retired explosive detection K9 Tambo is now in the fight of his life — and thanks to the help of a national nonprofit and supporters across the country, he’s not fighting alone.

Tambo spent his career working alongside Federal Police Officer Chris Bingham, protecting lives by detecting explosives, responding to calls for service, and working long hours under dangerous conditions. But even heroes wear down. After tearing a ligament in his leg, Tambo was forced into early retirement — and then came a devastating diagnosis: hemangiosarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal cancer.

“He had a bunch of masses on his spleen,” said Bingham. “If one of them burst, the abdomen will be filled with blood.”

Without immediate surgery and chemotherapy, Tambo’s time would be cut short. That’s when Project K9 Hero stepped in.

“Without hesitation, they said — we got your and Tambo’s back 100%,” said Bingham.

Project K9 Hero, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ensuring the best quality of life for retired police and military working dogs, has covered all of Tambo’s medical care — totaling over $10,000 so far.

“K-9 Tambo served our country with distinction and valor,” said Jason Johnson, Founder of Project K9 Hero. “But now retired, he doesn’t receive any health benefits after his faithful service to our country from those he provided protection for.”

“That is where our nonprofit comes in, and has stepped up to pay for all of Tambo’s medical bills for life,” Johnson added. “That has included a TPLO surgery, removal of a ruptured spleen, and now ongoing chemotherapy treatments.”

The organization raises funds exclusively through individual donations and is now advocating for legislative change.

“We are currently working on legislation with the House and the Senate to ensure our retired K-9 Heroes get the help they deserve in retirement, much like our Veterans do,” said Johnson.

Tambo’s medical care has given him and Bingham something they didn’t expect to have again — time.

“I told Tambo we’re going on one last adventure,” Bingham said. “I’ve just been trying to make the most of the time we have together.”

Now retired, Tambo is adjusting to civilian life with a little help from toys, treats, and lots of love. Supporters across the country have sent care packages, dog beds, and even handwritten notes. Tambo now waits eagerly at the door for the UPS driver — assuming every box is for him. And many of them are.

“He’s everything… and yeah, he’s very spoiled, as you can see,” Bingham said with a smile.

More than a working dog, Tambo is a protector, a companion, and a family member. He’s especially close with Bingham’s young son, who calls out for Tambo every morning.

“They’re silent heroes… forgotten heroes,” Bingham said. “I just want to be a voice for them.”

Project K9 Hero is working to ensure those voices are heard — and that retired working dogs like Tambo are treated with the same dignity as the veterans they served beside.

You can donate directly to help with Tambo’s ongoing care here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

