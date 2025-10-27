Service on tap: Ellicott City Brewery honors veterans

ELLICOTT CITY — At Manor Hill Brewing in Ellicott City, the connection between service and community runs deeper than what’s poured into a pint glass.

Lead brewer Brandon Miller spent four years in the United States Marine Corps before finding his passion for craft beer. Today, he’s using that same spirit of teamwork and purpose to create something meaningful, a beer with a mission.

“I was in the Marine Corps from 1992 to 1994,” Miller said. “I was an engineer, so a lot of logistics, support, and teamwork went into that. It wasn’t always glamorous, but it taught me a lot about getting the job done and that rolls over into my job here.”

Manor Hill Brewing sits on a 54-acre working farm in Howard County, where Miller says collaboration is key to both brewing and service. “Teamwork and logistics are a big part of what we do here as a team,” he said.

Military service runs deep in his family. “My father was in the Marines, so were my aunt, uncle, and two cousins,” Miller said. “We’re a Marine family. When I got out of high school and didn’t have much direction, I decided that was what I was gonna do, and it turned out to be a really good decision.”

Years later, that experience inspired one of Manor Hill’s most meaningful releases: I Got Your Six Cold IPA, a beer brewed with purpose.

“I’d had the idea to make this beer for a couple of years before I came to Manor Hill,” he said. “We brew it with red wheat, white rice, and blue corn — so red, white, and blue. It started as kind of a fun idea, but when we actually brought it to life, it became much more meaningful.”

As Miller began inviting other veterans to take part, the project took on a life of its own. “It brought together more people from the community than I expected,” he said. “Seeing what it meant to them really opened my eyes. It became a way to celebrate Veterans Day, share camaraderie, and reconnect with old friends.”

That spirit of connection also drives the beer’s charitable mission. Proceeds from I Got Your Six support Stop Soldier Suicide , a nonprofit founded by veterans to help those struggling with mental health challenges.

“When we decided to make a Veterans Day beer, I wanted to build in something that gave back,” Miller said. “Veterans Day is a celebration, but a lot of veterans are fighting mental health battles that don’t end when they come home. Finding Stop Soldier Suicide was important because it’s run by veterans, they know the stories, they’ve been there, and they can help those coming for support.”

Miller hopes every pour serves as both a celebration and a reminder.

“My hope is that when someone drinks this beer… whether it’s here at the farm or from a six-pack at home…they enjoy it, celebrate Veterans Day, but also remember that the fight’s not over,” he said. “It’s a reminder to think about your buddies and reach out.”

While Miller says he’s fortunate not to have lost anyone personally to suicide, the cause remains close to his heart.

“My wife is a mental health worker here in the county, and through her, I see how important this kind of help is,” he said. “This project is one small way to support that.”

For Miller, brewing isn’t just a job — it’s another mission built on discipline, teamwork, and service. “The Marines taught me to get up early, work hard, and support the people around me,” he said. “That’s exactly what we do here. At the end of the day, we get to enjoy a beer with our friends and our community — and that’s something to be proud of.”

