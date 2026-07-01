BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md — Seniors and service animals are helping each other.

Brightview Avondell Senior Living residents visited Wellspring of Life Farm in Monkton Wednesday.

The residents helped train farm animals to be service pets. Animals such as mini horses, dogs and goats will support the emotional and psychical needs of veterans and first responders farm staff said.

Senior citizens help train service pets Senior citizens help train service pets

The seniors spend time with the animals to socialize and train them for their future roles.

One woman celebrated her 100th birthday at the farm and says this experience was at the top of her wishlist.

"I always like it when they [the animals] come to visit me, and here I am out rallying around with my friends. Especially, the horses I just live for each day that you all come to visit me and I enjoy the short time I have with everybody," resident Ruth Knight said.

The program is designed to create connection and help the confidence and emotional well being of both the animals and Brightview residents.

"We want people to always feel hope. And so coming here and being with the animals, we hope that they walk away remembering that and being able to transfer that and apply it to their life," Wellspring of Life Farm Executive Director Dawn Leung said.

