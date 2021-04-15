Send well wishes to Harford County Veteran and Living Treasure "Capt'n Jim" McMahan

Harford County's own "Capt'n Jim" McMahan could use your extra support. The family tells WMAR-2 News his health is declining.

WMAR-2 News featured Capt'n Jim back in January. He spent 31 years in the Army. "The definition of a veteran is someone who at some time in their life raised their hand, at the same time writing a blank check payable to the USA up to and including their life. That’s a veteran and I love every one of them," Capt'n Jim McMahan told WMAR-2 News Erin MacPherson earlier this year.

After retiring from the Army, service remained in his plans and in 2015 he went to Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and asked to reorganize the Veterans Commission.

Along with advocating for veterans Capt'n Jim hosted a radio show, for nearly 30 years, on WVOB and WAMB with Bob Callahan. He was named a Harford Living Treasure at the County Council meeting on January 5th.

His family has shared that anyone wishing to send a card to Capt’n Jim or the McMahan family may do so at 503 Maitland Street, Bel Air, MD 21014.

