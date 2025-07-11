Ride and Rally: Carroll County gears up for Poker Run and after party to support veterans

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County is coming together on Saturday, July 19 for a full day of riding, music, food, and fundraising — all to support local veterans and their families. The day kicks off with the annual Poker Run, a scenic motorcycle and unique car ride hosted by the Veterans Independence Project, American Legion Post 200 Riders, and Door to Virtue Lodge #46.

The Poker Run begins with registration at 8:00 a.m., at the Veterans Independence Project, with riders departing at 9:00 a.m. Participants will cruise through country roads, stopping at various checkpoints to draw cards. The rider with the best poker hand at the end of the route takes home the prize.

The route ends at American Legion Post 200, where the celebration continues with the “After the Ride Party” beginning at 12:00 p.m.

The after party is open to all and offers an afternoon of live music by “Two Suspects,” raffles, food, drinks, games of chance, and a cash bar. Entry is $40 for riders and passengers (includes the Poker Run and party) and $20 for after-party-only attendees. All proceeds directly benefit local veteran services and support programs.

"American Legion is a veteran base club as well, so it means a lot to all of us... Hopefully, we can get a large participation for this. The more they come, the more that you know we can raise to help out our local veterans," said Curt Cullison, Director of the American Legion Post 200.

Community members are encouraged to register online at www.dtv46.org or call (667) 314-3700 for more details.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Ride Registration: 8:00 a.m. | Departure: 9:00 a.m.

Start: Veterans Independence Project – 95 Carroll St., Westminster, MD

End & After Party: American Legion Post 200 – 4600 Legion Ln, Hampstead, MD

Cost: $40 for riders/passengers | $20 for after-party only

Includes: Food, drinks, music, raffles, games, and more