Reveille Grounds gives veterans the resources to thrive

BALTIMORE — A military co-working space, Reveille Grounds, has taken off at the Gaslight Square in South Baltimore providing services and support for those who sacrificed for our country.

"It was the thought and concept that if you bring all of us together because we speak a common language," said Adobolia Buford, who is an Army Veteran.

It's a space that transforms veterans lives and their business. Reveille Grounds gives them a comfortable environment as soon as they walk through the door.

"If I want to be a little bit secluded I get to come in this room. If I want to be in something a little more open I go to the other room. If I want something with a window I go over there. There's no wrong choice that's what I really like about this place,” said John Perkins, who is a Marine Corps Veteran.

Perkins is new to the co-working space. He's been using it to boost his business that is also new.

"I run and operate Free State Drum Company, which is formally known as Naptown Drum Company. We make custom drums and we're actually about to launch our new series kit The Mob Town Series," said Perkins.

Navigating the world of entrepreneurship, he said he's learned a thing or two from other veterans.

"So they've also helped me kind of narrow down my business plan," said Perkins. “Here, they've actually shown me what numbers look like. This is what you need to forecast in your business and that's been absolutely tremendously helpful.”

Being a space that everyone can collaboratively come into with their own ideas.

"It's been really exciting to watch other veteran organizations and even other individuals that were just looking to start their companies come into this space," said Buford, who is an Army Veteran.

Buford has been using Reveille Grounds since they launched, and it's been a perfect match ever since. Boosting his company VETWorkS.

"We train veterans and veteran families and communities at large in need and also provide jobs for them,” said Buford.

This space allowed him to open his business and now through connections he's made over the past six months, has allowed him to expand one of his programs that trains technicians on car charging stations.

"We were fortunate that one of the manufacturers, through coming through the space, partnered with us to say we're going to give you the equipment now you can actually train the veterans on how to use the real equipment, real time," said Buford.

Equipping veterans with support to continue being the leaders they were trained to be, at Reveille Grounds, "You Belong Here."