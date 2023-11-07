Ravens host combine for kids at home of Navy football in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Football is just special.

Despite the rivalries - Ravens-Steelers, Army-Navy - it really does bring us together.

For Kelly and David Manzolillo, Monday was a special day. Daughter Ava and son Matthew joined about 150 kids on the field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, under the bright lights, running drills like the pros.

"And Matt's a big Ravens fan, so this is super exciting for him," said Kelly.

The Manzolillos were invited by TAPS - the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors - which helps military families. Kelly lost her brother in Afghanistan.

"I love that they include the military - and see and support the military and get involved - especially getting the youth involved - it's extremely important," Kelly added.

Kids donned purple pinnies and hit the turf. The event was made possible by the Baltimore Ravens and by GEHA: a youth football program, a combine, much like the NFL one.

Most of the kids have family members who are, or were, serving in the military.

"It's not work, this is fun for me, it's my passion and I love it," said Tom LaNeve, lead youth football instructor for the Ravens.

LaNeve, who has worked for the team for 25 years, led the kids in stretches and warmups, pulling out all the stops, to make sure the kids had fun.

"We're here to serve them. We're here to get smiles on these kids' faces, and make sure they create some memories tonight that they won't soon forget," LaNeve added.

As they got to work - the kids were joined by Ravens players, including running back Keaton Mitchell - son of Ravens champion Anthony Mitchell - fresh off the biggest game of his career thus far.

"It feels good - after a big team win, coming out here to help kids is always good - come here running around with kids," Mitchell told WMAR.

GEHA presented $10,000 checks to TAPS, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and Folds of Honor, all nonprofits.