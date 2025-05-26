BALTIMORE COUNTY — Hundreds of people packed the Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery to honor those who served, undeterred by gloomy skies and rainfall.

Families, friends, and even strangers came together with a shared purpose of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

WATCH: Rain doesn't stop Memorial Day tradition at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery Rain doesn't stop Memorial Day tradition at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery

Among the attendees were Tanya and Tara Clifton, daughters of Air Force veteran Raymond Clifton, who served in the Korean War.

"We came here one year, and there weren't enough volunteers to put the flags out. We came to put flowers on his grave, and we saw veterans with walkers that were trying to do this, and we felt, 'If they can stay in the rain'—it' was a rainy' day—'then we can too,' Tanya Clifton said.

The sisters have continued this silent tradition for five years, finding purpose in the somber duty.

"I want my kids to remember my dad and remember his service and remember everyone's service and that we all owe a lot of gratitude," Tara Clifton said.

Volunteers from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield also joined the effort, including Tonya Odom, Director of DEI.

"I am the daughter, the wife, the sister, the cousin, and the niece of veterans," Odom said.

For these volunteers, each flag placed represents a quiet thank you to service members they never met but will never forget.

"It really is an opportunity for me to honor them and to honor all of the service men and women from all of the families across the United States that have served our country," Odom said.

Sean Dejuliis, a veteran himself, finds personal meaning in this act of remembrance.

"It's important for me to show up because a little bit of rain doesn't hurt and again to come out and pay our respect, our gratitude, and just be humble," Dejuliis said.

Dejuliis believes these small gestures matter, especially for those who gave all and all who gave some.

"For me, this is very near and dear to my heart. I absolutely love to come out here and show my honor and respect to the families and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and just give back," he said.

At Garrison Forest, the Memorial Day observance isn't just about flags in the grass—it's about gratitude rooted in something deeper and lasting.

"It's emotional because there's just so many people here; it's just… they all gave," Odom said.

In this quiet place made loud with love, each flag speaks volumes without saying a word.

