Quilts of Valor group in Eldersburg honors 11 veterans with handmade tributes

ELDERSBURG, Md. — On October 18th, 11 veterans from across Maryland will be wrapped in more than fabric; they’ll be wrapped in gratitude.

The Eldersburg Quilts of Valor group, led by Maryland State Coordinator Pam Adams, will present each veteran with a handmade quilt during a special ceremony at the Sykesville American Legion Post 223.

Adams says the group meets twice a month to sew, cut, and assemble quilts, each one designed to honor a veteran’s service and sacrifice.

“Every quilt has three layers,” Adams explained. “The top is made with love, the middle represents warmth, and the back stands for strength and support. When we wrap a veteran in their quilt, we want them to feel that love and gratitude.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national nonprofit that awards quilts to service members and veterans who have been touched by war. Each quilt is made by volunteers and presented with a certificate of appreciation.

Adams, who began quilting in 2021, was inspired after her husband received a quilt during a military appreciation event on a cruise.

“It was so touching,” she said. “My husband turned to me and said, ‘You can quilt — you could do this.’ Since then, I’ve made 68 quilts in just over three years. It’s my way of giving back.”

Today, Adams leads a growing team of volunteers who create patriotic quilts from 100% cotton fabric in red, white, blue, gold, and camouflage designs. The materials are often expensive — costing between $150 and $300 per quilt but the group finds creative ways to raise funds and accept donations.

They even partner with the Allegiance Flag Company, which donates retired or rejected flag material used to make the quilt bags. Each bag comes with a message:

“Because this flag couldn’t fly on a pole, it’s now being honored in another way to support you as a veteran.”

The American Legion Post 223 has also played a key role in supporting the project, offering the group free use of their hall and storage space.

For many families, these ceremonies are deeply emotional. Rosemarie Phelan, whose 93-year-old father, Air Force veteran Jim Phelan, will receive a quilt at the October 18 event, says the gesture means more than words can express.

“It’s very emotional to see him recognized like this,” she said. “He’s such a kind, giving person who has always served others — first in the Air Force, then as a Baltimore City police officer. I’m so proud to be his daughter.”

“What Pam and these volunteers are doing is amazing,” she added. “They don’t have to do it but they do, out of love and respect. It truly touches the heart.”

Adams says each presentation is personal and heartfelt. Every veteran honored has been nominated by family or community members and has received an honorable discharge.

“So many veterans — especially from Vietnam — never got the welcome home they deserved,” she said. “This is our way of giving them that recognition.”

The Eldersburg Quilts of Valor group welcomes donations of red, white, or blue cotton fabric, batting, or financial contributions to help cover material costs.

For more information or to donate, visit click here.