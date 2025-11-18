Perry Hall Legion Post saves lives through veteran suicide prevention program

PERRY HALL — In Baltimore County, a group of veterans at American Legion Post 130 is answering the call to save lives in their community.

Every day in the United States, 22 veterans die by suicide.

That statistic inspired the American Legion to launch Be the One, a national suicide prevention campaign focused on empowering veterans and their allies to intervene before tragedy strikes.

For Michael Watts, State Commander of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL), the mission is deeply personal.

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve lost almost 80,000 veterans to suicide,” he said. “We lost fewer during the entire Vietnam War.”

Watts first became aware of the issue when one of his son’s fellow Marines died by suicide in 2001.

After his son was killed in Iraq in 2004, another soldier from the same unit took his own life.

It was then that Watts began his journey with Be the One, wanting to help others make sure no veteran falls through the cracks.

At Post 130 in Perry Hall, participants are trained to recognize common signs of depression, withdrawal, and crisis.

The post has hosted multiple workshops featuring VA counselors, therapists, and mental health experts who specialize in combat trauma.

“We do what’s called a ‘buddy check,’” explained Watts.

“You listen carefully, ask direct questions, and if they’re contemplating suicide, you connect them with immediate help.”

Cards with QR codes are placed throughout the post’s lounge.

Scanning them connects veterans directly to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, pressing 1 to reach support specifically for military veterans.

Thanks to changes in federal guidance, veterans can now walk into any emergency room and receive immediate treatment, with the VA covering the cost.

“It’s a godsend,” said Watts. “Veterans don’t always have time to schedule an appointment. Crisis doesn’t wait.”

In just the last year, Post 130 has intervened in 11 suicide attempts, and leaders believe that’s just what’s been reported.

“It makes me proud, but I don’t think it’s enough,” said Post Commander Joseph Greenbeck. “Not until that number is zero.”

Greenbeck, a Navy veteran himself, knows firsthand the complexities that come with transitioning back into civilian life.

“You spend years in the military with everything structured for you,” he said. “When you get out, you’re on your own. No training, no guidance. It can be overwhelming.”

The post isn’t just addressing suicide prevention—they help veterans find jobs, access healthcare, apply for benefits, and secure housing.

Every American Legion post is assigned a dedicated service officer to guide members through those resources.

This past September, Post 130 held a suicide awareness event that brought together 72 business sponsors, three live bands, and free food for local veterans.

In 2025, they’re making it even bigger and inviting families and the broader community to join.

“Suicide doesn’t just affect veterans, it affects their families and neighborhoods too,” said Greenbeck. “We want people to know: we’re here and we care.”

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 and press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line. Help is always available.