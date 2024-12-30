MCVET works to give homeless veterans a warm place to stay

BALTIMORE — There are, unfortunately, several homeless veterans living on the streets of Baltimore.

However, there's one organization that is working to make sure those veterans have a warm place to stay, especially during this winter season.

That place is the Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, also known as MCVET.

The nonprofit has veterans who have been staying long-term--with the goal of getting back on their feet.

But, they also have a winter shelter program where anybody, not just veterans, can come to stay when it gets below 32 degrees.

Men who are experiencing homelessness have a cot to sleep on and a warm meal.

"Homelessness is a big problem within the city, and we are looking to provide some type of opportunity for these men and women to have safety," said John Caruso, the Director of Resident Services for MCVET.

WMAR-2 News spoke to a few of the men who are a part of the program.

Howard Lee Shirey Jr. has been staying for four months.

He believes coming to MCVET saved his life.