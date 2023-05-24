Non-profit pays off home mortgage for family of fallen Baltimore Army veteran

BALTIMORE — An early Memorial Day gift for the family of a fallen Baltimore Army veteran.

The wife and two children of sergeant Jameel Freeman Sr. will no longer have to worry about a mortgage payment on their home in Odenton, thanks to the non-profit charitable organization Tunnel to Towers.

Each year they pay off home loans for hundreds of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.

Freeman died when an Improvised Explosive Device detonated near his vehicle while serving in Nalgham, Afghanistan.

“To all of the families who know the true meaning of Memorial Day, I thank you for your service and sacrifice," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "We know that no service member serves alone. It is our honor to support these families who have sacrificed so much so we can all enjoy the freedoms America has to offer."

Back in December Tunnel to Towers paid off the home mortgage for the family of a Howard County firefighter who died in the line of duty.