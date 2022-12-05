Watch Now
Tunnel to Towers pays off home mortgage for family of fallen Howard Co. firefighter

Tunnel To Towers
Posted at 12:01 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 12:01:52-05

BALTIMORE — An early holiday gift for the family of a fallen Howard County firefighter.

The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.

RELATED: Firefighter dies battling massive house fire in Clarksville

That's thanks to the non-profit charitable organization Tunnel to Towers, and their Season of Hope campaign.

Each year they pay off home mortgages for hundreds of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.

Flynn died in July of 2018 after falling through a floor and becoming trapped, while battling a house fire in Clarksville.

MORE: Howard County Fire Department grieves for fallen firefighter Nathan Flynn.

