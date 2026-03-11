New Veterans services office opens at Frederick MVA

FREDERICK, M.d. — Veterans, service members, and their families in Frederick County now have a new place to turn for benefits and support.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), alongside the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families (DVMF), opened a Veteran Services office inside the MVA on Bowmans Farm Road in Frederick.

“This new office reflects our continued commitment to making government services more accessible and efficient for Marylanders, ensuring no one is left behind,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “By expanding veteran services at the Frederick branch, we’re strengthening our one-stop government shop model and ensuring that veterans and their families can get the support they deserve.”

The Frederick office, staffed by trained DVMP specialists, will help veterans, dependents, and survivors with:



Benefits counseling

Claims filing

Follow-up support

In 2025, DVMF assisted more than 6,000 veterans, dependents, and survivors in securing over $54 million in federal benefits. Of those 3,000 were served at MVA branch offices of DVMF.