Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

New Veterans services office opens at Frederick MVA

Critical support expanded for Maryland's military community
MVA.jpg
Courtesy: Maryland Department of Transportation
MVA.jpg
Posted

FREDERICK, M.d. — Veterans, service members, and their families in Frederick County now have a new place to turn for benefits and support.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), alongside the Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families (DVMF), opened a Veteran Services office inside the MVA on Bowmans Farm Road in Frederick.

“This new office reflects our continued commitment to making government services more accessible and efficient for Marylanders, ensuring no one is left behind,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “By expanding veteran services at the Frederick branch, we’re strengthening our one-stop government shop model and ensuring that veterans and their families can get the support they deserve.” 

The Frederick office, staffed by trained DVMP specialists, will help veterans, dependents, and survivors with:

  • Benefits counseling
  • Claims filing
  • Follow-up support

In 2025, DVMF assisted more than 6,000 veterans, dependents, and survivors in securing over $54 million in federal benefits. Of those 3,000 were served at MVA branch offices of DVMF.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are