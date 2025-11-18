New ABLE Act rule opens savings options for thousands in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Beginning in January 2026, thousands more Marylanders will qualify for a unique savings program designed to empower people with disabilities without putting their essential benefits at risk.

The Maryland ABLE program, headquartered in Baltimore, enables eligible individuals to save and invest tax-free for disability-related expenses while maintaining access to means-tested benefits, such as Medicaid, SSI, and SNAP.

Right now, ABLE accounts are limited to people whose disability began before age 26. But under the new ABLE Age Adjustment Act, that age rises to 46, dramatically expanding access.

“This is a game changer,” said Kelly Nelson, Outreach and Communications Manager for Maryland ABLE. “It means many people who became disabled later in life, including during military service, will finally be able to open an account and plan for their future.”

For veterans, the change could be life-altering. Injuries sustained during service — from combat wounds to service-related illnesses often come after age 26, excluding many from eligibility until now.

“This expansion recognizes the reality of when disabilities occur,” Nelson explained. “For veterans, it can cover so much adaptive housing, specialized equipment, even the cost of a service animal. These are things that truly support independence and quality of life.”

Families also play a role. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers can open accounts on behalf of their loved ones, making ABLE an intergenerational tool for financial security.

“We’ve heard from families who tell us an ABLE account has given them peace of mind,” Nelson said. “It’s not just about money, it’s about freedom, dignity, and stability.”

Advocates argue that the program also provides an opportunity to build generational wealth. Funds in ABLE accounts grow tax-free and can be invested, helping participants save for long-term needs.

Nelson added that Maryland ABLE is already partnering with veterans’ groups and disability organizations to spread the word. “Our goal is to make sure every eligible Marylander knows this option is available. It takes about 15 minutes to open an account online.”

The new eligibility rule takes effect in January 2026. More information is available at MarylandABLE.org.

