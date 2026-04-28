MIDDLE RIVER — Dozens of agencies across Maryland recently came together for a large-scale search-and-rescue exercise aimed at strengthening coordination before the next real emergency strikes.

National Guard joins dozens of partners in Maryland search-and-rescue training National Guard joins dozens of partners in Maryland search-and-rescue training

Local fire departments, state agencies, and the Maryland National Guard worked side by side, simulating high-risk rescue scenarios from both the air and the ground. The exercise brought together multiple jurisdictions and at least six state agencies, highlighting the scale of coordination required during major disasters.

The training focused on communication, teamwork, and understanding each agency’s capabilities before they are needed in real-world situations.

“This is a great opportunity for us to integrate with the state and local partners to show our capabilities and ensure that everybody understands our capabilities and what we bring to the fight for Marylanders,” said Col. Patrick Hawkins, who has served in the Army National Guard for 26 years.

Hawkins, a former medevac search-and-rescue pilot, said his experience spans both domestic and overseas missions.

“The most challenging … you get everything from picking up a hiker off of a mountain … and also did that overseas,” he said, describing his time as a medevac commander in Kosovo transporting injured troops for medical care.

That real-world experience shapes the importance of exercises like this one, where multiple agencies that do not typically work together must coordinate under pressure.

Maj. Seth Clute, with Maryland Army National Guard aviation operations, said those scenarios are not hypothetical.

“I’ve been a part of many exercises, including real-world responses, including the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse,” Clute said. “We’ve had multiple wildfire incidents … and we regularly respond to hurricane and snow emergencies.”

Training exercises allow crews to rehearse those responses in a controlled environment, he said, helping teams prepare for the chaos that often comes with large-scale emergencies.

“Training days like today are important because it brings together our local and regional partners to practice and rehearse responding to major incidents,” Clute said.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management helped coordinate the exercise, which took about 18 months to plan. Officials emphasized that building relationships is just as important as practicing rescue techniques.

“Meeting somebody the first time on the worst day ever is never a great idea,” said Kiona Black, response coordination branch manager.

Black said recent disasters across the state, including flooding, aviation incidents, and the Key Bridge collapse, have underscored the need for agencies to work seamlessly together.

The training also showcased a range of capabilities, including aviation rescues and specialized vehicles designed to operate in extreme conditions, such as flooding.

Hawkins said those tools allow the National Guard to assist when local resources may be limited.

“Where some of the local transportation assets may not be able to go through 24 inches or 20 inches of water, we have that capability,” he said.

Ultimately, officials said the goal is simple: ensure Maryland is ready when disaster strikes.

“We don’t get a second chance during an emergency,” Hawkins said. “Whether that’s saving somebody’s life or transportation to a medical facility, you don’t get a second chance to do that correctly.”

Clute added that repeated training helps teams respond faster and more effectively.

“The regular practice and rehearsal mean that we can be faster, the information that comes through is clearer, and we’re able to respond quickly to any incident,” he said.

