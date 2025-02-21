Montford Point Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday

PASADENA — Montford Point Marines were the first African American marines who served during World War II

Despite their heroic efforts, they did not receive a lot of recognition.

However, in Anne Arundel County, one Montford Point Marine was honored as he celebrated a major milestone Thursday.

Henry Martin Price turned 100.

He celebrated his birthday alongside family and friends.

He served from 1942 to 1945.

"Some places they couldn't get off the ship, and some places they could. So, the discrimination followed them around, but despite it all they persevered," said Orlando Price, Henry Martin Price's son.

Orlando Price says he learned a lot from his dad.

"To work hard and no matter what, you can achieve some of the American dreams, but it takes a lot of work," said Orlando Price.

Henry Martin Price's birthday is a big deal because there aren't many Montford Point Marines still living.

On Thursday, he received recognition from fellow veterans for his service.

One of those veterans is his nephew P.C Price.

P.C Price followed in his uncles foot steps and served in the marines.

P.C. Price says serving in the military is a big deal for their family.

"It's in our blood. Being a marine is in our blood. Going into the military is in our blood, said P.C Price.

Henry Martin Price tells WMAR-2 News, he feels good being 100.