Military co-working space opens at Gaslight Square

BALTIMORE — It's a new spot at Gaslight Square for veterans. Providing services and support to those who have made so many sacrifices for our country.

Now veterans have a new place to hang their hat. Reveille grounds is a one stop shop for veterans, active service members and all that provide services to the military.

"Whether somebody walks through the door to get a cup of coffee from our military spouse owned business or a comedy show featuring veteran talent or their meeting with a mental health clinician here we want them to come for that reason and stay because of the access,” said Katie Kilby who is the founder of Reveille Grounds.

Growing up in a military family, Kilby understands the importance for a space like this and spent the last five years making this nonprofit a reality.

"If you don't know what you don't know or you don't know how to get to the thing you think might be out there, we exist to connect those dots,” said Kilby.

"As a veteran you want to know that you've come to a place where they wrap their arms around you. They don't send you some place. They just wrap their arms around you and tell you if you need help you're in the right place,” said Adobolia Buford who is a U.S. Army Veteran.

It was a no brainer for Buford who served in the army. He said this space has allowed him to open a business he's been working on starting for years.

"It's called VET Works and VET Works stands for veterans, education, training and workforce solutions,” said Buford. “We train out of this building. In four areas of vocational studies, one being culinary arts, information technology, community health work and automotive technician training.”

It's a different story for veteran SGT. Chester Wilton. He served in the army for 22 years and is utilizing the space to preserve history.

"It's a display of the Korean war that these guys that went to Korea, stayed in Korea to supply the other. Military people with ammunition and weapons. Recognized as the first black unit that fought a battle and came back and is still helping this community," said Wilton.

Whether it's keeping a story alive or utilizing benefits, the services and support is there.

The grand opening of the coworking space is Veterans Day from 1-7 at Gaslight Square.