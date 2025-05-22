Memorial Day events to honor our fallen heroes

Here are a list of events from around the area for Memorial Day.

Baltimore County

Odd Fellows North Point Lodge #44 is having a Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Howard Veterans Park on Monday, May 26th. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. The public is invited and encouraged to bring chairs.

The 58th annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens will take place on Monday, May 26th, at 10:00 a.m. The observance is open to the public and will take place at the Circle of the Immortals monument located on the grounds of the cemetery, 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on Facebook Live on theDulaney Valley page.

The scouts will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Towson on Saturday, May 24th.

Members of Troop 828 of Lutherville and the Towson Post 22, along with Prospect Hill Cemetery board members, will place flags at the graves of more than 500 veterans.

Following the Scouts’ flag ceremony, brief remarks will be delivered by State Delegate Catherine Forbes and County Councilman Michael Ertel before the Scouts fan out to place the flags.

In recognition of the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, King Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 8710 Dogwood Road, Baltimore, will have its annual observance of Memorial Day, and will pay tribute and salute the veterans from our community that put their lives on the line for our country in Vietnam. That ceremony is scheduled for May 26th at 11 a.m.

In Randallstown, Beth El's annual Memorial Day Concert is being held on May 26th. The concert begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Beth El Memorial Park, featuring a live performance by Cantor Thom King and the Beth El Choir.

Beth El Memorial Park is located at 9700 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland. All are welcome.

Howard County

Saturday, May 24th, Ellicott City’s VFW Post 7472 will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at its VFW Lane location starting at Noon. The Keynote Speaker will be Mr. John Beakes, co-author of the book “Cool Deliberate Courage – John Eager Howard in the American Revolution,” and a 1966 US Naval Academy graduate. The event runs from 12-5pm.

Sunday, May 25th, Ellicott City’s American Legion Post 156 will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 9120 Frederick Road, starting at Noon. Local Veterans, the Howard County Civil Air Patrol, and Scouts will participate in this Remembrance Ceremony.

Monday, May 26th, the Howard County Commission on Veterans & Military Families, Ellicott City’s Marine Corps League Detachment 1084, and Columbia’s Harriet Tubman Cultural Center will co-host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony starting at 8:00am at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, 8045 Harriet Tubman Lane, in Columbia.

Anne Arundel County

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 26th, Annapolis is holding a parade. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, with the parade making its way around Church Circle, down Main Street, and concluding on Randall Street in downtown.

Along the parade route on Monday, there will be rolling road closures. Stay alert to Annapolis Police direction.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Fleet Reserve Club in Annapolis will host a Memorial Day ceremony.

Baltimore City

The Orioles will honor William Keyes a 105-year-old WWII Veteran at their game on Memorial Day. WMAR-2 News has talked to Mr. Keyes several times over the years, watch his story and cheer for him at the O's game on Monday, May 26th.

The remarkable life of Mr. William “Billy” Keys

Harford County

American Legion Post 39 is having a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26th at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place at Shamrock Park in Bel Air.

American Legion Post 128 and VFW Post 10028 will have a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 26th, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Aberdeen.

American Legion Post 47 and Weedom-Elliott VFW Post 8126 will have a Memorial Day ceremony at Tydings Park in Havre De Grace on Monday, May 26th. That ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Jarrettsville VFW Post 8672 is having its Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 26th. It will be held at 1714 Morse Road in Jarrettsville.

Carroll County

For over 80 years, Carroll Post 31 has remembered our fallen servicemen and women through the Memorial Day Remembrance Parade and Observance Ceremony in Westminster. This year's parade takes place on Monday, May 26th at 10 a.m. This parade is considered one of the longest, consecutively run parades in the country!

Courtesy: American Legion Carroll Post #31

Cecil County

There's also a parade in Elkton on Monday, May 26th. The parade is on Main Street and starts at 11 a.m. Along with the parade the there will be local food, drinks, and live entertainment.

WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans. Join us Memorial Day, Monday, May 26th for a Memorial Day Special at airing 7pm on WMAR and all our streaming paltforms.