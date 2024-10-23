Medical foster homes provide a safe place for aging veterans to live

PARKVILLE — All across the country VA'S have medical foster homes for veterans.

This is a place where elderly veterans can go as an alternative to a nursing home.

In Parkville, one medical foster home is making an impact for a few veterans.

On any given day, you can find Joann West inside her kitchen preparing meals and snacks.

She is serving them for two military vets who live with her.

For close to two decades, she has transformed her house into a medical foster home.

"There is a need for the veterans. They have served this country, and it is time for them to be served," said West.

One of the vets who lives there is 91-year-old Bob Kuntzman.

Before coming to live with West, he was living in and out of motels.

"Here you get a person who is considered of us, and taking care of us. Where in a motel, you never know what you're going to get," said Kuntzman.

The other vet who lives there is Ralph Stepney.

He's been living there for over a decade.

Before coming to the medical foster home, he was homeless and had a stroke.

"And I pass out in the streets, and somehow they ended up taking me. Medics took me to VA hospital. They found out I was a veteran and since then, they started working on me and getting me back to where I am today," said Stepney.

Kuntzman and Stepney are just two people who live in medical foster homes across the state.

The VA Maryland Health Care System has homes for vets who are elderly and who may have been homeless.

The goal is to provide a place for the vets to go, so they can stay in their community.

The vets pay pay room and board to the caregivers directly, but the VA provides home health care.

"And we do lengthy applications, background checks, we do inspections, nursing inspections, fire and safety and dietitian, all sort of things to make sure this is going to be the best setting for that veteran, "said Sara Hoffman, a VA Maryland social worker.

For Kuntzman and Stepney, they say they are happy with their living arrangements.

VA Maryland has five medical foster homes all across the Baltimore region.

Officials at the VA Maryland Health Care System say they are looking looking to expand to have more medical foster homes.

If you're interested in becoming a caregiver, you can contact Sara Hoffman.

You can reach her at sara.hoffman5@va.gov.

