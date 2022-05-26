May 27 is National Poppy Day and honors fallen soldiers as well as living veterans

May 27 is National Poppy Day.

It is a day that was founded by the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) in 1920 to show support for families of fallen soldiers as well as living veterans.

According to the ALA, the poppy became a symbol of sacrifice of soldiers after World War I, when poppies flourished in Europe. Scientists attribute the growth to lime deposits left from the debris of war. The poppy was used in the wartime poem "In Flanders Field", written by Lt. Col. John McCrae while serving on the front lines.

In 1920, the ALA adopted the poppy as the official memorial flower.

For ways to celebrate National Poppy Day and support the ALA services offered to veterans, active military and their families, click here.