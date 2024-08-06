Maryland's military heroes and their caregivers get an added boost from the Hidden Heroes Campaign

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland veterans, and those who care for them, are getting more support thanks to Governor Wes Moore and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's Hidden Heroes campaign.

The Hidden Heroes campaign raises awareness about issues the people who care for our wounded and sick service members face.

"Military and veteran caregivers are just as much a part of the American story as those who put on the uniform. Maryland is proud to partner with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to honor their service,” said Gov. Wes Moore. “We want our Hidden Heroes to know that Maryland sees you. We are committed to providing the resources you need to deliver the care our service members and veterans deserve. Together, we will leave no one behind.”

Launched in 2016 by Senator Elizabeth Dole, Hidden Heroes uplifts the stories of military caregivers and works to find solutions for the challenges they face.

Hidden Heroes represents a network of more than 200 communities nationwide committed to increasing awareness and support.

The goal is to raise awareness of the issues military caregivers face, while providing them with resources and support.

“I have dedicated my life to this cause because I’ve seen first-hand the tremendous impact our nation’s 5.5 million military caregivers make in the lives of our veterans each and every day, in neighborhoods big and small,” said Elizabeth Dole Foundation Founder Senator Elizabeth Dole.

“But their needs are overwhelming, and as a country, we must come together to find helpful ways to support them in their life-long journey of care. That begins by encouraging our caregivers to raise their hands, and become a part of our Hidden Heroes Caregiver Community – it’s why our partnership with Maryland is so important."

Governor Moore and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller have pledged to make Maryland "The State that Serves". This year, 2024, is the "Year for Military Families".

“As the spouse of someone who served in combat and as a champion in our administration for military families, this partnership is personal to me,” said First Lady Dawn Moore. “Military caregivers step up to meet the needs of our service members and veterans – day in and day out, and without fanfare. With this partnership on the Hidden Heroes campaign, Maryland is holding up its responsibility as a state to support the whole family and those who care for our service members and veterans.”

Maryland is the 11th state to join the Hidden Heroes campaign.