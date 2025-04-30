Maryland retirement community honored 102-year-old veteran with military award and county proclamation

PIKESVILLE — A special celebration was held this week for a centenarian veteran who dedicated his life to service both in uniform and in his community.

Dr. Bernard Vine, who turned 102 on Wednesday, was recognized during a ceremony at North Oaks Senior Living in Pikesville, Maryland.

The World War II veteran, who served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946, received a Centenarian Life Membership from the Jewish War Veterans of the USA.

"Not everyone is a combat veteran, right, so we hear about all the stories, but we also what's happening behind the scenes, and Dr. Bernie Vine worked on radar systems in Hawaii right after Pearl Harbor, that's super important," said Berkovitz.

After his military service, Vine practiced dentistry in Baltimore for over 50 years.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka presented Vine with a special proclamation during the event.

"It's taken all of his life to reach this milestone… It's so important because WWII veterans are a rare bunch, and not only that, but we have this ability while these service members are alive," Berkovitz said.

The celebration, held on Wednesday, brought together Vine's family, fellow residents, and members of the North Oaks community.

Ross Cohen, Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families, and Dan Berkovitz, Quarter Master of Post 167, attended the ceremony.

