Maryland businesses offering freebies to military members on Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News wishes to thank all our active and retired military service members for their sacrifice in keeping all of us safe.

There are a lot of businesses providing freebies and discounts to Veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025, and we want you to make the most of it.

📌 Before You Go

Bring a valid military ID, VA card, or proof of service 🚨

Call ahead or check links to confirm location participation.

Expect crowds — plan meal times wisely.

🍽 FOOD & DRINK OFFERS

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

🆓 Free Taco Trio

Nov. 11, dine‑in, valid military ID



Flynn Wendy’s

🆓 Free Breakfast Combo (sandwich + seasoned potatoes + drink)

Valid military ID required



Sheetz

🆓 Half turkey sub + fountain drink + FREE car wash

Nov. 11, valid ID



TGI Fridays

🆓 Free meal from select favorites (Cheeseburger, Chicken Fingers, Caesar Salad, Ribs, Cajun Shrimp Pasta)

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., valid ID



Texas Roadhouse

🆓 Meal voucher (redeemable until May 31, 2026)

Pick up Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., proof of service required.



Applebee’s

🆓 Free entrée from select menu (dine‑in)



Bob Evans

🆓 Free meal from select menu (active duty & veterans)



Chili’s

🆓 Free meal from select menu (dine‑in)



Cracker Barrel

🆓 Sunrise Pancake Special

Nov. 11, dine‑in



Denny’s

🆓 Original Grand Slam

Nov. 11, 5 a.m.–Noon, valid ID or DD 214



Golden Corral

🆓 Military Appreciation Night dinner

Nov. 11, 4 p.m. to close, dine‑in only.



Hooters

🆓 Choose one free menu item



Outback Steakhouse

🆓 Full 3‑course meal

Nov. 10–11, valid ID



Starbucks

🆓 Tall hot or iced coffee

Veterans, service members & military spouses

💈 FREE HAIRCUTS

Sport Clips

🆓 Haircut for veterans & active duty (Nov. 11 only)

Locations vary — check online.



Great Clips

🆓 Haircut or voucher redeemable later

Nov. 11, any US location

🛍 RETAIL & GROCERY DISCOUNTS

Walgreens

💸 20% off regular‑priced eligible items

Nov. 8–11, restrictions apply.



Target

💸 10% military discount (up to 2 uses)

Verify via Target Circle app/site.



Harris Teeter

💸 11% off groceries, Military ID + VIC card required

Nov. 11, exclusions apply.



Rack Room Shoes

💸 20% off entire purchase (military & dependents)

Nov. 11 only



Tractor Supply

💸 10% Veterans Day discount



ZIPS Cleaners

💸 10% off uniform cleaning

Nov. 11: 1% of sales donated to Wounded Warrior Project



Autobell Car Wash