Maryland businesses offering freebies to military members on Veterans Day

Thank You Veterans
Thank You Veterans
BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News wishes to thank all our active and retired military service members for their sacrifice in keeping all of us safe.

There are a lot of businesses providing freebies and discounts to Veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025, and we want you to make the most of it.

📌 Before You Go

  • Bring a valid military ID, VA card, or proof of service 🚨
  • Call ahead or check links to confirm location participation.
  • Expect crowds — plan meal times wisely.

🍽 FOOD & DRINK OFFERS

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

  • 🆓 Free Taco Trio
  • Nov. 11, dine‑in, valid military ID

Flynn Wendy’s

  • 🆓 Free Breakfast Combo (sandwich + seasoned potatoes + drink)
  • Valid military ID required

Sheetz

  • 🆓 Half turkey sub + fountain drink + FREE car wash
  • Nov. 11, valid ID

TGI Fridays

  • 🆓 Free meal from select favorites (Cheeseburger, Chicken Fingers, Caesar Salad, Ribs, Cajun Shrimp Pasta)
  • Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., valid ID

Texas Roadhouse

  • 🆓 Meal voucher (redeemable until May 31, 2026)
  • Pick up Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., proof of service required.

Applebee’s

  • 🆓 Free entrée from select menu (dine‑in)

Bob Evans

  • 🆓 Free meal from select menu (active duty & veterans)

Chili’s

  • 🆓 Free meal from select menu (dine‑in)

Cracker Barrel

  • 🆓 Sunrise Pancake Special
  • Nov. 11, dine‑in

Denny’s

  • 🆓 Original Grand Slam
  • Nov. 11, 5 a.m.–Noon, valid ID or DD 214

Golden Corral

  • 🆓 Military Appreciation Night dinner
  • Nov. 11, 4 p.m. to close, dine‑in only.

Hooters

  • 🆓 Choose one free menu item

Outback Steakhouse

  • 🆓 Full 3‑course meal
  • Nov. 10–11, valid ID

Starbucks

  • 🆓 Tall hot or iced coffee
  • Veterans, service members & military spouses

💈 FREE HAIRCUTS

Sport Clips

  • 🆓 Haircut for veterans & active duty (Nov. 11 only)
  • Locations vary — check online.

Great Clips

  • 🆓 Haircut or voucher redeemable later
  • Nov. 11, any US location

🛍 RETAIL & GROCERY DISCOUNTS

Walgreens

  • 💸 20% off regular‑priced eligible items
  • Nov. 8–11, restrictions apply.

Target

  • 💸 10% military discount (up to 2 uses)
  • Verify via Target Circle app/site.

Harris Teeter

  • 💸 11% off groceries, Military ID + VIC card required
  • Nov. 11, exclusions apply.

Rack Room Shoes

  • 💸 20% off entire purchase (military & dependents)
  • Nov. 11 only

Tractor Supply

  • 💸 10% Veterans Day discount

ZIPS Cleaners

  • 💸 10% off uniform cleaning
  • Nov. 11: 1% of sales donated to Wounded Warrior Project

Autobell Car Wash

  • 🆓 Ride‑Thru Exterior wash or credit toward another wash
  • Nov. 11 only
