Maryland businesses offering freebies to military members on Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News wishes to thank all our active and retired military service members for their sacrifice in keeping all of us safe.
There are a lot of businesses providing freebies and discounts to Veterans on Veterans Day, November 11, 2025, and we want you to make the most of it.
📌 Before You Go
- Bring a valid military ID, VA card, or proof of service 🚨
- Call ahead or check links to confirm location participation.
- Expect crowds — plan meal times wisely.
🍽 FOOD & DRINK OFFERS
- 🆓 Free Taco Trio
- Nov. 11, dine‑in, valid military ID
- 🆓 Free Breakfast Combo (sandwich + seasoned potatoes + drink)
- Valid military ID required
- 🆓 Half turkey sub + fountain drink + FREE car wash
- Nov. 11, valid ID
- 🆓 Free meal from select favorites (Cheeseburger, Chicken Fingers, Caesar Salad, Ribs, Cajun Shrimp Pasta)
- Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–7 p.m., valid ID
- 🆓 Meal voucher (redeemable until May 31, 2026)
- Pick up Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., proof of service required.
- 🆓 Free entrée from select menu (dine‑in)
- 🆓 Free meal from select menu (active duty & veterans)
- 🆓 Free meal from select menu (dine‑in)
- 🆓 Sunrise Pancake Special
- Nov. 11, dine‑in
- 🆓 Original Grand Slam
- Nov. 11, 5 a.m.–Noon, valid ID or DD 214
- 🆓 Military Appreciation Night dinner
- Nov. 11, 4 p.m. to close, dine‑in only.
- 🆓 Choose one free menu item
- 🆓 Full 3‑course meal
- Nov. 10–11, valid ID
- 🆓 Tall hot or iced coffee
- Veterans, service members & military spouses
💈 FREE HAIRCUTS
- 🆓 Haircut for veterans & active duty (Nov. 11 only)
- Locations vary — check online.
- 🆓 Haircut or voucher redeemable later
- Nov. 11, any US location
🛍 RETAIL & GROCERY DISCOUNTS
- 💸 20% off regular‑priced eligible items
- Nov. 8–11, restrictions apply.
- 💸 10% military discount (up to 2 uses)
- Verify via Target Circle app/site.
- 💸 11% off groceries, Military ID + VIC card required
- Nov. 11, exclusions apply.
- 💸 20% off entire purchase (military & dependents)
- Nov. 11 only
- 💸 10% Veterans Day discount
- 💸 10% off uniform cleaning
- Nov. 11: 1% of sales donated to Wounded Warrior Project
- 🆓 Ride‑Thru Exterior wash or credit toward another wash
- Nov. 11 only