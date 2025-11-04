NORTH BALTIMORE — The ongoing government shutdown is hitting Maryland’s veterans especially hard, forcing some who once served their country to now seek help keeping food on the table and the lights on.

WATCH: Marine veteran leads effort to keep fellow veterans fed and housed amid shutdown Marine veteran leads effort to keep fellow veterans fed and housed amid shutdown

At GEDCO, the Govans Ecumenical Development Corporation in North Baltimore, staff say the number of veterans seeking assistance has grown in recent weeks.

Earl Thomas, a Marine Corps veteran and GEDCO case manager, says the need is rising as furloughed workers and veterans struggle with bills and food insecurity.

“We’ve seen an uptick — more people coming for the food pantry and utility help,” Thomas said.

“It’s sad to see veterans who once had good jobs now asking for help, but I tell them, don’t let pride stop you. We’re all human, and we’re here to help.”

GEDCO operates a food pantry three days a week, Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The organization also assists with BGE bill payments, eviction prevention up to $300, and job placement support through the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development.

Quannisha Richardson, GEDCO’s Director of Community Services, says the number of furloughed workers and veterans coming in has increased week after week.

“Today alone, 15 furloughed workers came through our doors,” Richardson said.

“Many veterans live on a limited income. If we can provide help with rent, utilities, or food, it can mean stability for an entire family.”

GEDCO is also working to make its location a “one-stop shop” where veterans can access multiple services in one visit, including computers to fill out job or energy assistance applications.

Ted Gross, GEDCO’s Chief Program Officer, says their mission has never been more critical.

“Many families live paycheck to paycheck. If someone loses a job or gets sick, they face eviction or shutoffs,” Gross explained. “Whether it’s a veteran or anyone else, we’re here to prevent that from becoming a bigger crisis.”

The nonprofit, founded by North Baltimore churches, continues to expand its outreach from housing programs like Epiphany House and Micah House for formerly homeless veterans to exploring future small-business support initiatives for those rebuilding their independence.

As the shutdown continues, GEDCO staff say they’ll keep their doors open and their message simple: no veteran should face hardship alone.

Mondays & Thursdays: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information about GEDCO’s veteran assistance and community programs, click here.