Marine Corps drummer to media entrepreneur, veteran builds dream studio from the ground up

EDGEWATER, Md. — From the military to entrepreneurship, one Maryland veteran is showing how skills learned in uniform can lead to purpose and innovation long after service ends.

After serving four years in the United States Marine Corps, Jesse Sieff traded in his drumsticks for a camera lens. As a snare drummer with the elite Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, known as “The Commandant’s Own,” Sieff spent his military career performing around the world and producing content that reached millions. But behind the music, he discovered something deeper — a love for storytelling.

“I realized that perhaps I could be doing something more than I was in the military,” Sieff said. “I was producing videos, managing social media campaigns, and reaching millions of people. That’s when I realized those skills could translate into entrepreneurship.”

Marine veteran turns military skills into media business in Anne Arundel County Marine veteran turns military skills into media business in Anne Arundel County

When Sieff left the Marines, he faced the same uncertainty many veterans experience — how to turn passion into a career. With no formal business background, he started small, freelancing and learning as he went. He credits programs like Project Opportunity, which helps veterans transition into civilian careers, with giving him the foundation to turn his vision into a sustainable business.

That vision became Sieff Studios, a boutique media production and consulting firm based in Anne Arundel County. What started as a makeshift setup in the basement of his home has grown into a full production studio — complete with professional lighting, cameras, teleprompters, and even a clapperboard. The space, built by hand with his wife's help, reflects the same dedication and discipline that defined his military career.

His wife, also an active-duty Marine musician, plays a key role in the operation. She says transforming their basement into a business was a labor of love, one that tested their patience and teamwork, but also deepened their shared mission.

“It took months of hard work,” she said. “We built it together piece by piece, and seeing Jesse’s vision come to life has been incredible. I’m proud of what we’ve created.”

At its core, Sieff Studios isn’t just about cameras and content; it’s about connection. Sieff combines his background in media and leadership with personal coaching, helping clients feel confident on camera and tell their stories authentically. His philosophy is simple: sincerity over perfection.

“Something you record today could be seen by your great-great-grandchildren,” Sieff said. “We don’t want to be serious when recording — we want to be sincere. Helping people feel confident and empowered to share their story is what makes our work meaningful.”

Today, Sieff Studios works with clients across the country, from small business owners to fellow veterans, offering strategy, production, and one-on-one coaching. For Sieff, each project is another way to serve.

His message for others transitioning out of the military? Trust your vision, build your life around it.

“Prioritize your well-being, find mentors, and design your lifestyle around what brings you joy,” Sieff said. “Everything else will follow.”

