Making BBQ to help out veterans

LUTHERVILLE, md. — The Catch A Lift fund is one of the organizations we've highlighted on Wmar-2 News through our Voice for Veterans franchise.

Catch A Lift uses fitness to help wounded veterans, both physically and mentally. The program supplies equipment or gym memberships.

It was inspired by Army Corporal Christopher Coffland. He was killed when he was 43-years-old by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

His sister created the organization in his honor because Corporal Coffland believed in the healing power of fitness and helping others.

A teenager in Baltimore has made it his mission to help this organization through cooking.