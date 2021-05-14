Watch
NewsIn Focus: Voice for Veterans

Actions

Making BBQ to help out veterans

items.[0].videoTitle
Making BBQ to help out veterans
Posted at 7:06 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 07:06:28-04

LUTHERVILLE, md. — The Catch A Lift fund is one of the organizations we've highlighted on Wmar-2 News through our Voice for Veterans franchise.

Catch A Lift uses fitness to help wounded veterans, both physically and mentally. The program supplies equipment or gym memberships.
It was inspired by Army Corporal Christopher Coffland. He was killed when he was 43-years-old by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

His sister created the organization in his honor because Corporal Coffland believed in the healing power of fitness and helping others.

A teenager in Baltimore has made it his mission to help this organization through cooking.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020