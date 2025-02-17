Local veteran overcomes addiction and now works as a peer recovery specialist

BALTIMORE — One local veteran struggled with addiction for years.

Once he got help, he made it his mission to help others struggling as well.

That veteran is 33-year-old John Jeffery.

He joined the Army when he was 18 and was deployed to Afghanistan.

Once he made it back to the U.S., he struggled with PTSD and substance use.

Because of his addiction, he was discharged from the Army.

Jeffery went to a treatment center in Virginia.

But after relapsing, he was kicked out.

At first, he didn't know where to turn.

His aunt took him the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

That's where he ultimately got treatment.

Jeffery has been in recovery for nearly 6 years.

He now works a peer recovery specialist, working with others struggling with addiction like himself.

"It's really been life changing to be able to have the opportunity to help other people who are struggling in the way I was struggling," said Jeffery.

Jeffery worked with Dr. Minu Aghevli, a harm reduction coordinator at the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

"It's really exciting to see how far he's come and how awesome he's doing," said Dr. Aghevli.

Any veteran struggling with addiction, can go to this website.

