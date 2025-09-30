Let’s Talk’: WMAR-2 News launches community series at Veteran-Owned Business Expo

COLUMBIA — Veteran-owned businesses are more than just small enterprises; they’re extensions of service. This past Saturday, Howard County celebrated those who served at its Veteran-Owned Small Business Expo.

From snow cones to strategic partnerships, hundreds of visitors filled the expo floor. There were showcases from entrepreneurs who once wore the uniform and now wear the title “owner.”

Army veteran Roger Chang said the expo highlights the skills veterans use in service and the support they may need.

“We have a lot of veterans in the area, so we try to support each other, help each other… suicide prevention is a big issue, and we try to have buddy checks,” he said.

For Victor Terry, owner of Slam Snow Cones, the event is also about creating a legacy.

“It’s something we veterans should all try to do to create our own. My idea was to start something that I could pass down to my son. I got a 19-year-old son, and this is a family-owned business, so hopefully we continue to grow and hopefully make a legacy,” Terry said.

Even businesses run by non-veterans are embracing the mission. Ashley Mathis-Walker, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Los Amanos, said, “It’s great to work with someone who really stands for something… We need to always pay homage to people who’ve fought for us, who put us on their backs without knowing who we are so I think it’s important to give shine and show your appreciation.”

This year’s expo also marked the kickoff of WMAR-2 News’ new “Let’s Talk” series. It’s a chance for the community to share what stories matter most.

Army veteran Victor Terry said opportunities like the expo and “Let’s Talk” give the community a chance to connect.

“We need to make sure that we come together a little bit more and not only in the counties but across the state,” said Terry.

Voice for Veterans stories air every Monday and Thursday.