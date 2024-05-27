"Keep their memory alive": Hundreds gather at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens to honor veterans

TIMONIUM, Md. — As many Memorial Day celebrations take place across Maryland, hundreds gathered at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens for the 57th annual ceremony.

It’s a ceremony that includes a tribute to those lost, taps, and a rifle volley.

The flag flew freely in the wind, a symbol of our freedom as Americans.

It's the same flag that lies across graves at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, a symbol of those who sacrificed their lives for that freedom.

At the ceremony, Governor Wes Moore delivered the Memorial Day Address. He reminded everyone this is a time to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country.

"The people who loved this country enough they were willing to pay the highest price to be called an American. The people who loved their families so much that there is nothing they would not sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Governor Moore.

Days like this mean so much to those like Kimberly Soriano, her son Juan Soriano served in the Navy.

"I came to do this to honor him," said Kimberly.

As she clung to the plaque in his honor, she said it was time to keep his memory alive. He was just 24 years old when he passed.

"Just letting him know that I’m still going to keep his legacy alive, and just let him know that even though he's not here, we still love him, and are still appreciative of what he did for us and the country,” Kimberly said.

A feeling echoed by Elaine Allen. Her son Edgar Allen III served in the Army. He was 31 years old when he passed.

"Keeping their memory alive, letting them know that we still love them and that they will never ever be taken out of our thought," said Elaine.

She said it's a day to be with others who are going through the same thing.

"I’m here just because there have been so many men and women that have paid the ultimate sacrifice, which is their life for the military, for us to be safe and for us to have freedom," said Allen.

Juan Soriano and Edgar Allen III are two of eight Marylanders who died during the past year and were honored at the service.

Flags were flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon, signifying a period of mourning.