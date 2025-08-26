K&B bridals launches 'Salute to Love' event for service members and veterans

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County shop is giving back to those who serve by helping military brides say “yes” to the dress – for free.

K&B Bridals Bel Air is hosting its “Salute to Love” event on Sunday, August 31, offering complimentary wedding gowns to active-duty service members, veterans, and brides engaged to service members.

Bridget Moore, owner of K&B Bridals, says the shop is using a special collection for the giveaway.

“It's called our ready to wed, and we know that that collection is one where you can go home the same day and get married quickly. So we have… extra inventory that we normally wouldn't have, which we're using specifically for this event,” Moore said. With several military bases nearby, Moore says K&B sees many brides who are working on tight timelines.

“We have some military bases close by, and we really get a lot of military brides coming in to shop all the time, and we know it can be kind of stressful because… a lot of times for them they have to buy right off the rack. It's in a hurry. Maybe they just found out that… they would get a chance to, you know, have their wedding or something like that. So… what we do here is something that's… really special and celebrates them a little bit extra,” Moore explained.

Appointments are required, and spots are limited. Brides can register online through the Eventbrite link.