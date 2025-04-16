Join WMAR as we Take a Swing for Recovery with The Baltimore Station

BALTIMORE, Md. — WMAR is your Voice for Veterans station, and we are proud to team up, once again, with The Baltimore Station and their partners for Take a Swing for Recovery.

Skip work, yes, skip work, and join us for a great cause on Thursday, April 24th, to support veterans in Baltimore.

At Take a Swing for Recovery, golfers can expect to enjoy three hours, from 1-4 pm, of tournament-style golf and a backyard BBQ lunch.

But the support doesn't stop there. There will be raffles and other fun activities. Awards will be presented for the top team score, top individual player, and other surprises.

Tickets are priced per individual or bay, which can include up to 6 people.

All funds raised from the event will support programming for veterans suffering from homelessness and addiction.

For the last 34 years The Baltimore Station has provided treatment programs to veterans dealing with homelessness and substance abuse disorder.

