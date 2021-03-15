Jewish War Veterans celebrate 125 years of service

BALTIMORE — On Monday, the Jewish War Veterans celebrated 125 years of service.

Some members from Post 167 in Owings Mills came together for a brief ceremony at the War Memorial in downtown Baltimore.

The Jewish War Veterans are the oldest active, veterans service organization in the United States.

They were founded in 1896 by 63 Jewish veterans from the Civil War to show people Jewish soldiers served in the military.

"125 years ago today this group of people got together and decided it was time to show was jews had done for the country all the way back to the revolutionary war and prior to that," said Colonel Erwin Burtnick.

They dedicate their time to helping veterans all over. Governor Larry Hogan made a proclamation, declaring Monday Jewish War Veterans Day.

To learn more, WMAR-2 News Erin MacPherson introduced us to the Jewish War Veterans last week. For that story, click here.