HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department is preparing for a night of providing local resources for service members.

Grab your chairs and blankets, preparations are underway for the first ever Good Vibes and Voices Concert and Event.

"We have local service providers, local agencies, we have the VA coming out. So lots of agencies who have a direct influence and ability to help our service members, veterans and their families,” said Jessica Fisher, the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the Howard County Health Department.

It's an event that’s been in the works for quite some time as the Howard County Health Department saw a need to find and fill gaps in services for veterans.

"Mental health and suicide affects our service members and their families," said Fisher. “We wanted to make sure that people knew that there are mental health supports out there. We wanted to raise awareness and we really just wanted people to come together and have fun while learning what is out there for them.”

Agencies will be set up to help with housing, transportation, medical and benefits.

The event will be at the Rockburn Branch Park Thursday June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Elkridge. A partnership with the Crisis Intercept Mapping Team and the Howard County Recreation and Parks. It's free with a little something for everyone.

"It's for a great cause talking about mental health for veterans but it's also an event for the entire family," said Danielle Bassett, the Howard County Recreation and Parks Special Events Manager. "They're going to have face painting for the kids. The band is a classic rock band [called] Midnight Run. We're going to have some axe throwing, some yard games, some rock painting a lot of really good stuff."

Open to anyone in the state. A one stop shop for resources and fun.

