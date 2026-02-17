“I was on a bridge ready to jump”: How a gaming community helped save a veteran’s life

SEVERNA PARK — For many veterans, the toughest battles don’t end when the uniform comes off. For retired Army medic Anthony Potter, the fight followed him home.

WATCH: “I was on a bridge ready to jump” “I was on a bridge ready to jump”

Potter served eight years in the Army as a medic.

“I loved every second of it,” said Potter.

He was medically retired due to health conditions. But the transition to civilian life proved to be one of his greatest challenges.

“It was a little bit difficult because you're in this environment where you know everything you're doing every day… And then once you get out, you don't really have a direction.”

After leaving active duty, Potter worked several jobs, moved from New York back to Maryland, and tried to settle back in with family. But he says reconnecting with “blood family” felt different from the tight-knit community he had in the military.

“Coming back from the community and family that you get from the military back to a blood family where there are different ties, and there are different values than you learn in the military… It's a little bit difficult navigating those situations.”

During that period, Potter says he struggled deeply with his mental health.

“There was a point in my career where I was on a bridge and right there about to jump off…” said Potter.

He says a stranger yelling at him in Korean changed his trajectory that day and ultimately his life.

“I was in that dark place, so I know how hard it can be to get out of it, and it's just a matter of extending that hand to the people who are in that dark place,” said Potter.

Today, Potter is studying mental health and serving as an ambassador for American Legion Gaming , a digital community created to connect veterans through online platforms like Discord.

The Maryland chairman of American Legion Gaming, Clayton, describes the initiative as a modern outreach effort.

“So it started off as a marketing initiative with the American Legion… and it's kind of grown exponentially in the last few years to where what we try to do is try to find veterans where they are.”

Clayton says nearly 60 to 70 percent of veterans identify as gamers. The organization uses that space to foster connection and prevent isolation.

“Uh, so we know that a lot of veterans and those in active duty self-isolate… And so we know that, unfortunately, when they self-isolate, they self-delete. And so we're just trying to make sure we get a hold of them, uh, and help them where they are.”

The online server now connects nearly 10,000 members nationwide. For those unfamiliar with Discord, Potter explains it simply:

“So it's on an app called Discord. So you get the app called Discord, and then you can join this server called American Legion Gaming… everybody kind of has somewhere where they can fit in.”

Potter says the difference between this group and others he joined is the sense of belonging.

“Once I found ALG, it was more of a family, and I talked to these people about real-world issues that I'm having, and people are there for you because these people care.”

He says the community can turn a “really dark night” into something entirely different.

“You end up having the night of your life playing with some random people you've never talked to before… and you made all these new friends that you never would have met if you didn't go and check this out.”

The program isn’t limited to virtual spaces. In Maryland, eight American Legion posts have expressed interest in starting their own local “bunkers,” and events have already drawn dozens of veterans. A recent kickoff event brought out about 40 people, even amid bad weather.

Beyond gaming, the posts also host VA claim assistance, scholarships, nonprofit donations, and community networking.

Clayton says American Legion posts are often misunderstood.

“A lot of people will see the American Legion… and they would see the bar, and they think, oh well, that's just a place to go and drink… What I like to tell people is that inside is the reward for your service and your volunteerism… The outside is where all the hard work goes.”

For Potter, the mission is simple: make sure no veteran feels alone.

“I use it to kind of reach out to other veterans and to let people know that they're not alone… that sense of community and being able to reach out and know people are there, it's really everything.”

He shares the same message with every veteran he meets.

“Come and check us out… It's hard when you think you're the only one going through these things, but you're not… we're here for each other.”

For those who want to learn more about ALG, organizers are hosting a “Sunday Funday” on Feb 22 at American Legion Gaming from Noon to 2 p.m.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for confidential support.

