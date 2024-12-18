Howard County launches new tribute page to honor veterans

ELLICOTT CITY — In Howard County, they recently launched a new web page to honor veterans.

The tribute page features photos and bios of individuals who served our country.

Howard County's Office of Veterans and Military Families is hoping to add more veterans to the page.

Any veteran who has a tie to Howard County can be featured.

One of those featured is Lorinzo Foxworth, an Army veteran.

Foxworth says he was inspired by his father and father-in-law to enter the military.

That's because both men served during World War II.

Foxworth served for 20 years and is happy the county is recognizing the vets.

"When you read people's bios, and what they've done, and you could see an historical context of where they were, and what they've done and where they are. And we're glad to have that talent in Howard County," said Foxworth.

This issue is also personal for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Ball tells WMAR-2 News that his father, grandfather and father-in-law served as well.

Ball says it's a simple process to sign up.

He says you can log onto the page and fill out some information regarding the veteran.

This includes their name, rank and the branch of the military where they served.

For more information, you can visit this website