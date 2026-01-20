How one donation pickup truck is fueling veterans’ support

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Founded in 1978 by Vietnam-era veterans, the Vietname Veterans of America was created in response to the lack of support many veterans faced when they returned home from war. Its founding principle, “never again will one generation of veterans abandon another,” continues to guide its mission today.

While its leadership is rooted in Vietnam-era service members, the organization now serves veterans of all generations.

A major part of that mission is funded through a nationwide donation pickup program. Trucks collect clothing, furniture, and household items directly from homes, then deliver those items to retail thrift stores. The stores purchase the donated goods, generating revenue that helps keep veteran programs running.

“It’s a real easy way for us to raise money,” said Quentin Butcher, Director of Fundraising and Development for Vietnam Veterans of America. “You don’t have to write a check or anything like that…you give us an item, and the thrift stores pay us for those items.”

Unlike other organization, Vietnam Veterans of America does not operate its own thrift stores. Butcher said that approach allows the organization to avoid overhead costs like building maintenance and staffing.

“By doing the business this way, we’re able to very nicely collect donated items, sell them, and be able to focus our attention on our veteran programs,” he said.

On a good year, Butcher said the donation pickup program represents the majority of the organization’s revenue, funding claims assistance, advocacy, and local chapter outreach.

“That represents anywhere from about 65 to 70 percent of our total revenue,” Butcher said. “So it’s very important to our operation.”

Those funds support veteran service officers who help veterans seek benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs, including representing veterans whose claims have been denied.

“When those claims get denied, we have service officers who will actually represent them and make sure that veteran gets the services or items they need,” Butcher said.

The pickup program also provides broader benefits, keeping usable items out of landfills and making affordable goods available in communities.

“We’re keeping things out of landfills, and we’re helping folks make room for themselves,” Butcher said. “It’s connected to a larger ecosystem, and for us, it just works really well because we’re able to fulfill our mission.”

Vietnam Veterans of America has state councils and local chapters in nearly every state, with pickup trucks operating across much of the country to support the donation program.