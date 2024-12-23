Hospitalized veterans were able to receive holiday gift packages

BALTIMORE — Veterans who are hospitalized were able to receive gift care packages Monday at the VA Hospital in Baltimore.

The VA Maryland Health Care System held their annual holiday gift program.

As part of the program, 300 hospitalized veterans were able to get gifts.

Santa Claus was joined by the Grinch and other volunteers.

They traveled all across the hospital to deliver the care packages.

The packages had special items, including weighted blankets, stress balls, hats and gloves.

Army Veteran Michael Demmie says he is forever grateful for the gifts.

"I thought it was just going to be, you know, a couple little things, but it's a lot stuff that's really, really nice. It's a blessing. I got my calendar that I prayed for and got a nice blanket," all kind of good goodies," said Demmie.

Also, a couple violinists traveled around the hospital to play for the patients and employees.