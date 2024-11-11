Honoring those who serve, Veterans Day 2024 event guide

BALTIMORE — Monday, November 11 is Veterans Day.

We here at WMAR-2 News would like to thank our military members for their service and sacrifice.

Here's a list of events celebrating our heroic service members today:

Blakehurst Senior Living:

At the retirement community in Townson, they’re honoring 30 plus resident and staff veterans with a group sing-along, flag raising and pinning ceremony. It begins at 8:45 a.m.

​ Annapolis Veteran's Day Celebration:

The state capital is hosting a ceremony at memorial circle. It starts at 11a.m. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will say a few words. If there’s bad weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Fleet Reserve Club on Compromise Street.

Veterans Point at Wells Cove:

In Queen Anne's County, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new memorial site to honor vets. It's located along Wells Cove Road in Kent Narrows near the bridge's restaurant. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m.

​Vets Grove of Remembrance:

Gold Star Mothers of Maryland, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Department, Tree Baltimore and Boy Scout Troop 5 are holding a tree planting dedication to honor those lost to war. That will be held at Grove of Remembrance on Beechwood Drive in Baltimore at 4 p.m.