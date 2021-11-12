Honoring our veterans in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Veterans Day is a day to remember the commitment and sacrifices of our military men and women.

Today in Annapolis, several gathered to honor those whom served.

As the Maryland National Guard 229th Army band pierces the blue sky with patriotic music over the scenic Severn River, several people gathered to honor our military. The naval academy sits predominantly in the background, where thousands of navy midshipmen hope to make an impact on America as much as those who served before them.

"We actually appreciate all the service that are veterans served, those that are currently serving that protect us and keep us safe and all those that have served," said Roger Morrow.

We honor their service knowing the ultimate consequence could be their life.

"Even with that consequence, the importance of the freedoms that we have and to insure we keep them," said Stacy Merriwether. "Sometimes the consequence, you know it is what it is, we understand it's there but we don't mind paying that price."

Some here say this can be more than just a recognition of our military, it can be a way for all of us to come together as Americans.

"It is a great event that could bring us together, especially as a nation. There is one thing we all have a in common, the appreciation for those who served and again for those who gave their lives and the protections and freedoms that we enjoy today," Merriwether said.

A day to reflect on those who gave that ultimate sacrifice, and to reflect on our great nation they serve.