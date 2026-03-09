Hockey for Heroes tournament raises over $50,000 for veteran support organizations

ANNAPOLIS — A 24-hour hockey event in Annapolis raised more than $50,000 to support organizations that serve veterans and active-duty military members.

The annual Hockey for Heroes exhibition tournament, hosted by Navy Youth Hockey, took place March 6–7 at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Brigade Sports Complex at McMullen Ice Arena. Teams played around the clock for 24 hours to raise awareness and funding for veteran support programs.

The fundraiser benefits several organizations that provide resources for veterans and their families, including the Wounded Warrior Project, USA Warriors Ice Hockey, Fisher House, Disabled American Veterans, Truckin4Troops, Paws4Vets, U.S. Patriot Sailing, Battle Buddy Response Team, Valhalla Sailing Project, Warfighter Advance, Patriot Point, and Project Healing Waters.

Organizers say the event honors those who served while bringing the community together through hockey.

Navy Youth Hockey says contributions will continue to be divided among multiple veteran service organizations to support programs that assist service members in recovery, transition, and long-term wellness.

The annual Hockey for Heroes event is expected to return next year as the organization continues to expand its support for veterans.

Even though the event has ended, donations are still being accepted. Click here to donate.