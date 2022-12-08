High schools spread Christmas cheer to veterans at Baltimore station

BALTIMORE — Those who served our country have given up so much, some even gave up their life, but oftentimes veterans can get the short end of the stick, which is why students from Friends School-Baltimore volunteered to spread some Christmas cheer to our fellow vets.

High schoolers went down to the Baltimore Station to serve dinner and help vets get ready for Christmas. Students told us it's important for vets to know they're valued and loved.

Juniors and seniors from Friends School-Baltimore put down the books for a day and picked up spatulas, Christmas decor, and most importantly, perspective.

Students got a chance to gain knowledge and advice from veterans and it allowed the high schoolers to see different aspects of society.

"You get to see a different perspective from life because I go to a private school. I don't get to really see this part. But like, I connect with a lot of people here anyways," said Victoria Cho, student from Friends School-Baltimore.

"There are a lot of veterans, obviously, and you just get to hear a lot about like, what they've been through and like what they have in life, which is like a very different experience. Like, that's really cool," said Natalie Tompkins, Friends School-Baltimore.

Teacher Tom Binford says nights like this are important for students to help them get to know those who served.

"It's like the piece of life that you get when you walk out, and step into Baltimore's Station. It's nothing like we do at school, and that's what makes it so special. I don't see why people don't do it well into their adult life," said Binford.

Baltimore Station is a residential treatment program that helps veterans gain resources to succeed. They are always looking for volunteers.

"I love the work we do. It's very important to show appreciation for those who served. I hope more people will get involved," said Lillian Frazier, Volunteer Coordinator at Baltimore Station.

To get involved click here.