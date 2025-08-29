Helicopters to humvees: Employers learn what it takes to serve as citizen-soldiers

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Ever wonder what life is like for a civilian soldier? Dozens of Maryland employers got a rare chance to find out—experiencing firsthand the training, discipline, and commitment it takes for their employees to serve in the National Guard and Reserve while maintaining civilian careers.

From helicopter rides to tactical training simulations, the experience gave employers a closer look at the balance their employees strike between military duty and everyday work life.

Blayde Relich, who works at Middle River Flights, admitted the day changed his perspective.

“Yeah, there's a lot that goes into it. I thought working across the airport that was all A-10s and flying jets and just partying, but it turns out they do a lot,” Relich said.

For Martin Bartkowski, an IT Specialist with the 275th OSS, the day was about sharing a piece of his world with his boss.

“It was epic, I think for both of us. I've often told him about the things that I've done or the things that I do, but he's only been able to live through me. For the first time, he's actually got to see it firsthand,” Bartkowski said.

Bartkowski’s boss, Thad Schmidt, IT Chief of Infrastructure, DCSA, said the event gave him a greater appreciation for the commitment behind the uniform.

“You need to be mindful of what they do and how they do it. They protect us not only here but overseas. So it really is eye-opening what they do and how they do it,” Schmidt said.

Officials with Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) say that’s exactly the purpose of Bosslift.

“We've got so many military members who are looking for job opportunities and just understanding a day in the life of a military member—and letting them go do their military job—so it's a win-win for all,” said Geambro Hollis, State Chair of ESGR.

Major General Janeen L. Birckhead and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller also attended, emphasizing how critical employer support is for Maryland's Guard and Reserve members—on the field and in the office.

The experience left many employers with a deeper understanding of the sacrifices their employees make—and the skills they bring back to the workplace.