Harford County Veteran publishes book about deployment to Afghanistan

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans.

A Harford County Veteran is using his experience serving in Afghanistan to speak to other veterans who may be struggling through his book, "Damn the Valley." William Yeske's book, calls on vets to seek help when it comes to their mental health state.

An American flag being pulled from the rubble stamps the front of the book.

"That's a real picture from the battlefield," said William Yeske who is a former Army Sergeant. "Somebody took this picture as they were pulling the flag up to hoist it back above and say look, we're here to stay, you're not moving us, you can beat us up, you can hit us around, you can knock us down but we're not going anywhere."

Yeske is the author of the book that tells stories of his time serving in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. He said the photo was taken after a bomb went off, flattening the compound.

The guys were in the Second Platoon Bravo company, 82nd Airborne Division of the Army.

"The Arghandab River Valley, which is right outside of Kandahar,” said Yeske. “The casualties surmounted up to over a 52 percent casualty rate. This is a group of 150 guys roughly within this company, bravo company, that we were tasked with stopping the enemy from moving throughout this region.”

The book is about Yeske's experience and includes stories from his comrades.

"In writing this book and talking with them and reaching out with them there was one in particular that he didn't want to talk to me and it took about three months,” said Yeske. "When he finally did, we talked for maybe five hours and during this he said afterwards, ‘I’m really glad I talked to you it feels like a burden has been lifted.'”

The stories and pictures outline the trauma these veterans faced.

One segment of the book talks about Yeske's biggest fear: landmines.

"There was one in particular the day after Christmas specialist Jason Johnson was killed in action as we were moving into a compound that provided overwatch over a bomb makers house,” said Yeske. "I stepped over what initiated this maybe 30 seconds prior."

The book, just an idea for a decade, now a real life look for those looking to enlist as well as speak to those who served and may be struggling.

"That's what the project has been, is to bolster the veteran community and be leaders throughout your community and show other people in there really in a time where we really lack a lot of leadership and stuff out there is to be that difference," said Yeske.

Next is the the possibility of a documentary.

A meet the author with Yeske is happening Tuesday night at the Abingdon Library starting at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.