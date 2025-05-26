Gold Star mother honors son's memory through service to military families

As Memorial Day approaches, one Gold Star mother is turning her grief into purpose by honoring her son's memory and helping others who have experienced similar loss.

In 2008, Captain Jesse Melton III was serving in Afghanistan when his convoy was hit by an IED. His team was killed instantly. Jesse survived the explosion but died later at the hospital from cardiac arrest.

His mother, Janice Chance, remembers that day vividly — a day no parent ever wants to face.

"They came to the door and, I said, 'Please tell me that my son has only been wounded and not killed,' and they said, 'Ma'am, I'm sorry to have to tell you that your son has been killed,'" Chance said.

But through the grief, she's found a calling.

Captain Melton came from a family devoted to service. His sister served in the U.S. Army and now works for the government. A cousin also gave the ultimate sacrifice in uniform.

"Command Sergeant Major Cornell Gilmore served for 22 years in the military. He was killed in Iraq in 2003," Chance said.

Chance is a Gold Star Mother, part of a national organization of women who have lost children in military service. She spends her days honoring not only her son but the many others who've laid down their lives.

"You heal through serving and serving alongside others, you cannot be a lone ranger, you need people to survive," Chance said.

Her Christian faith is the foundation of everything she does. Even in the darkest moments of grief, Chance says her trust in God has never wavered.

"I was strong in my faith, so even when I received the news, even when my heart was breaking, I was able to stand and be at peace," Chance said.

Now, she uses that story to reach others, especially those who are struggling with loss.

"You don't have to be alone, you do not have to be alone, you're not on this journey by yourself, reach out, let us know," Chance said.

This Memorial Day, Chance hopes we all pause to remember the true meaning of the holiday.

"People have turned it into cookout, movies, sales," Chance said.

She wants people to recognize the sacrifices made by service members.

"They died during that service to preserve the freedoms that we enjoy today," Chance said.

For Chance, remembrance isn't limited to one day a year.

"I want people to know that every day is Memorial Day, we will always have a seat at our table that's empty," Chance said.

Despite her loss, Chance finds comfort in knowing her son lived and died with purpose.

"It's bitter because my son is gone, but sweet because I know where he is and he ran well and finished well, he died in honor, not in dishonor," Chance said.

