BALTIMORE — Giving a helping hand to our heroes that once risked their lives for ours. Veterans Affairs Maryland Health Care System is getting veterans off the street and back on their feet by providing all services under one roof.

Joyce Boston-Moore is the first person people see when the elevator opens to the VA's Community Resources and Referral Center (CRRC) in downtown Baltimore.

"I give them a smile and someone to listen to,” said Moore.

She's the receptionist, but this hasn't always been her place of duty and service.

"I was in the navy 16 years. I served in Panama, Norfolk, Port Smith, San Diego,” said Moore.

Her husband also served in the military, they had a stable life after. But when he died, her world was turned upside down.

Moore said, "I became homeless after my husband passed away, he was a 100 percent compensated veteran.”

She lived in a shelter for a year, struggling to get a home, work and even get food. That's when CRRC came to the rescue. It's a program that helps veterans that are homeless or almost homeless get back on their feet.

"We have so many different success stories, we have veterans that may have been homeless for 10 or 12 years literally living in tents, literally living out in the woods or just going in between housing and to see them come in not only be permanently housed but reconnected to family,” said Shanita Burch who is the Baltimore Maryland VA Healthcare System CRRC Coordinator.

The center is located on the second floor of the Annex. It's a one stop shop for all veterans, providing everything from food and clothing. Even for kids and veterans families.

It provides a place to shower and do laundry and everything in between. "Legal as well we have a program that comes in and helps veterans with civil cases, some criminal cases some misdemeanor cases because we know sometimes legal services can be a deterrent to moving forward in life,” said Burch.

And the best part, it's all free. Burch says they help about 300 veterans a month.

"We want to let them know that we appreciate everything they've done for us and we want to give back to them,” said Burch. “We want them to know that they're country loves them and now it's their time to receive after everything we've received from them.”

Moore now has a permanent place to call home and is transitioning into a career.

"Getting paid and being supported. It feels really good and I know that I’m on my way to getting a job with the VA,” said Moore.