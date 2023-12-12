From serving the country to serving the community, Baltimore veteran helps others fulfill their dreams

BALTIMORE — Leading projects throughout Baltimore, one Air Force Veteran shares how his military service helped fulfill his dreams and inspired him to help others fulfill theirs.

For Air Force Veteran Anthony Morgan, being in the military is about serving his country and bringing that home to serve his community.

"The size of your dreams must always exceed the current capacity to achieve. If your dreams do not scare you, they're not big enough,” it's a quote by former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, that Morgan said he lives by.

Morgan joined the air force at the age of 19. After serving his time, he went on to fulfill his dreams of completing a college education.

"I was in Florida for a while, lived in LA. I was doing well in this quote unquote business career,” said Morgan.

But something was missing, "My true calling was like this connection that I wanted to have with people, so I decided to move back home,” said Morgan.

That's where he turned his dreams into helping others fulfill their dreams by starting his business ‘Hibred Solutions’.

"I started to work with different teams throughout Baltimore City so I worked with people from Johns Hopkins, MICA, University of Maryland Extension, Civic Works, Department of Corrections.”

Morgan said he would set a plan to help them transition from point A to point B.

"People in all different types of capacities but all with the same type of theme, like I got a dream, I want to be able to achieve it,” said Morgan.

Word spread and before he knew it, he was working with many different organizations. From helping on a farm called Strength 2 Love 2 Farm.

“They’re like we're running an acre and half farm with four people,” said Morgan “I’ll rock with dreamers and because of that we'll bring our team to fulfill that and you start to see the tangible way that you're serving.”

To even working with local artists. Morgan said he is involved with the Art at Work program.

Although he's dipped his toes in many different areas, creating young entrepreneurs in his youth and business program is a big focus.

"Mr. Morgan helped me write my first resume, he had been there every step of the way volunteer experience career readiness, different renounces,” said Jazz Kearse who is now the Youth and Business Program Manager.

Kearse started with a dream of succeeding in business. Now being the program manager leading other young entrepreneurs, he’s looking ahead where the sky is the limit.

"Sometimes everyone has a fire but you need fuel to set it off. Anthony, Mr. Morgan that's all our fuel,” said Kearse.